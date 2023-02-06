Watch CBS News
Minneapolis begins to re-plow alleys as mild temps linger

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The City of Minneapolis is taking advantage of the winter warmup.

Starting Sunday evening, city crews will begin plowing alleys again in an effort to remove built-up snow and ice. 

City officials instituted Winter Parking Restrictions more than a week ago, which means residents are not allowed to park on the even side of non-snow emergency route streets until April 1. 

The city says restrictions will be lifted earlier if "snow buildup is reduced enough for emergency vehicles to get through again."

WCCO Staff
First published on February 5, 2023 / 9:13 PM

