Minneapolis begins to re-plow alleys as mild temps linger

MINNEAPOLIS – The City of Minneapolis is taking advantage of the winter warmup.

Starting Sunday evening, city crews will begin plowing alleys again in an effort to remove built-up snow and ice.

City officials instituted Winter Parking Restrictions more than a week ago, which means residents are not allowed to park on the even side of non-snow emergency route streets until April 1.

Beginning tonight, City crews will be plowing all alleys again. With warmer temps, crews hope to remove some of the built up snow and ice. Contact 311 to report problem areas on streets, sidewalks, bike lanes and alleys. pic.twitter.com/EOOt9883Vo — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) February 5, 2023

The city says restrictions will be lifted earlier if "snow buildup is reduced enough for emergency vehicles to get through again."

