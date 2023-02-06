Minneapolis begins to re-plow alleys as mild temps linger
MINNEAPOLIS – The City of Minneapolis is taking advantage of the winter warmup.
Starting Sunday evening, city crews will begin plowing alleys again in an effort to remove built-up snow and ice.
City officials instituted Winter Parking Restrictions more than a week ago, which means residents are not allowed to park on the even side of non-snow emergency route streets until April 1.
The city says restrictions will be lifted earlier if "snow buildup is reduced enough for emergency vehicles to get through again."
