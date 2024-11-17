Minneapolis police investigating shooting at downtown nightclub

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a shooting overnight Saturday is the second to have occurred inside a downtown nightclub in the last three weeks.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers working as part of the department's "Late Night Safety Plan" were called to Tantrum Nightclub at 118 N 4th St. at approximately 1:47 a.m. after reports of a person with a gun.

While responding, officers heard gunfire coming from inside the nightclub. Officers ran toward the gunfire and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say preliminary information indicates there had been a physical altercation inside the club when shots were fired.

As patrons were running outside in response to the initial gunfire, officers reportedly heard more shots fired from the surface parking lot next to Tantrum. That's where police say officers found a man driving his vehicle recklessly. Police arrested the man and recovered a firearm. While apprehending him, officers heard more gunfire.

Officers were also informed a man with an apparent gunshot wound had been dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare. Police say a second person, identified as a juvenile male, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Neither person's injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police are working to determine how the man officers arrested may have been involved in the shooting.

On Nov. 5, a man was seriously injured during a shooting inside Vanquish nightclub in downtown Minneapolis.

O'Hara says the recent shootings show why a greater police presence is needed around bars in downtown, Dinkytown and Uptown.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.