Man seriously injured after shooting inside Minneapolis nightclub; no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is in the hospital after a shooting inside Vanquish nightclub in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say officers were working off-duty for an event at the nightclub Sunday night when they heard gunfire. The officers immediately ran toward the gunfire and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities say officers provided medical aid to the man until he was transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Police say a fight led to the gunfire, but investigators are working to learn more about the events surrounding the incident.