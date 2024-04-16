Tangletown home uninhabitable after overnight fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis home is uninhabitable after a fire overnight Tuesday in the city's Tangletown neighborhood.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews arrived at the home on Valleyview Place just before 1 a.m. to find fire pouring from the chimney and roofline. The home's residents had already escaped.

Crews found and extinguished fire in the home's attic and the second floor's ceiling and walls. Instability in the home's chimney and rooftop solar panels was an added hazard for firefighters.

MORE NEWS: Masu Sushi and Robata in Minneapolis closed after vent fire damages building

MFD

No one was hurt, and the fire department is investigating.

Hours later, crews were called to a reported fire in a detached garage about five miles northeast in the Hiawatha neighborhood.

The garage, located a few blocks west of the Mississippi River off East 41st Street and 46th Avenue South, ended up collapsing. No injuries were reported in that fire as well.

Garage collapse. Fire crews continue to overhaul and extinguish flairups found in void spaces. pic.twitter.com/jb8WTRXdf6 — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 16, 2024