Masu Sushi and Robata in Minneapolis closed after vent fire damages building

MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators say a small vent fire severely damaged a Minneapolis sushi restaurant over the weekend.

Crews responded to a fire at Masu Sushi and Robota located at 330 E. Hennepin Ave. shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke from the roof and found a fire in the kitchen fire extinguishment hood system. The fire extended through the vents that went to the roof.

MFD says crews found a small amount of fire in the vents but the fire had not reached the actual roof structure.

Crews say they had to open up three large extinguishment hood vents and the ceiling in the kitchen to reach and put out all the flames.

Due to the damage, the restaurant was deemed uninhabitable by the fire department. The health department has also been notified.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.