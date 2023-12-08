Watch CBS News
Education

Minneapolis students, families receive 500 free laptops

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis students, families receive 500 laptops
Minneapolis students, families receive 500 laptops 05:50

MINNEAPOLIS — Urban League Twin Cities and the Northside Achievement Zone on Friday touted getting a boost to help with the digital divide.

AT&T and Human-I-T donated 500 free laptops to families in north Minneapolis.

Urban League says many students and families are serviced by the organization. They say this will help families finish homework, receive telehealth and connect with community resources.

"Our mission is to provide platforms, pathways and programs for African descendants in the Twin Cities to help them achieve economic empowerment and self-sufficiency," Marquita Stephens, President and CEO of the Urban League Twin Cities, said. "In today's digital age, access to technology is vitally important to success both in the classroom and the workplace. These laptops from AT&T and Human-I-T will open new doors of opportunities for our families."

Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey were also on hand to help distribute the laptops.

Friday's event was part of a series of laptop distributions being held throughout the year in communities across the country.

"The North Minneapolis scholars we serve have been denied access to resources that their counterparts in other areas of the city have had the privilege to experience," Sondra Samuels, Northside Achievement Zone President and Chief Executive Officer, said. "Our mission is to end multi-generational poverty by doing whatever it takes to help Northside children of color realize their unlimited potential academically and in life."

Eric Henderson
eric-henderson-2.jpg

Eric Henderson is WCCO and CBS Minnesota's web content manager. He has won three Emmy Awards, as well as an Edward R. Murrow Award. Aside from overseeing the digital product, Eric has also written extensively on film and media.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 1:37 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.