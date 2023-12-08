Minneapolis students, families receive 500 free laptops

MINNEAPOLIS — Urban League Twin Cities and the Northside Achievement Zone on Friday touted getting a boost to help with the digital divide.

AT&T and Human-I-T donated 500 free laptops to families in north Minneapolis.

Urban League says many students and families are serviced by the organization. They say this will help families finish homework, receive telehealth and connect with community resources.

"Our mission is to provide platforms, pathways and programs for African descendants in the Twin Cities to help them achieve economic empowerment and self-sufficiency," Marquita Stephens, President and CEO of the Urban League Twin Cities, said. "In today's digital age, access to technology is vitally important to success both in the classroom and the workplace. These laptops from AT&T and Human-I-T will open new doors of opportunities for our families."

Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey were also on hand to help distribute the laptops.

Friday's event was part of a series of laptop distributions being held throughout the year in communities across the country.

"The North Minneapolis scholars we serve have been denied access to resources that their counterparts in other areas of the city have had the privilege to experience," Sondra Samuels, Northside Achievement Zone President and Chief Executive Officer, said. "Our mission is to end multi-generational poverty by doing whatever it takes to help Northside children of color realize their unlimited potential academically and in life."