Minneapolis store employee stabbed after attempting to stop shoplifter

MINNEAPOLIS — A 66-year-old man was found suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound when police arrived at a business where he was working Tuesday evening, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The man said he was an employee and tried to stop a customer from shoplifting. The man said the alleged shoplifter proceeded to stab him.

Officers responded to reports of the stabbing at 5:21 p.m.

The victim was transferred to the North Memorial Medical Health Hospital.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.

No one has been arrested.