Minneapolis, St. Paul consider outdoor watering restrictions as drought conditions worsen

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota needs a lot more rain to make a dent in the drought.

It's covering the majority of Minnesota, and in the Twin Cities, the drought is considered to be severe. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul are considering implementing outdoor watering restrictions if conditions worsen. At first, they would be voluntary, the City of St. Paul said.

Resident Katie Bratsch does her best to conserve water in her yard.

"I'm watering right now because it's supposed to be really hot this weekend. I also chose plants that are drought resistant, so I don't have to water as often," Bratsch said.

St. Paul is the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' "Drought Watch Phase" but is getting close to the "Drought Warning Phase" which would lead to voluntary outdoor watering restrictions. Should conditions move to the "Restrictive Phase," all residents would have to follow mandatory water restrictions or face fines.

"It's just best practice to be aware and try to do your part," Richard Rowland with St. Paul Regional Water Services said.

He said most lawns only need an inch of water a week, so watering once or twice should suffice.

Bratsch is adapting her yard to the seemingly ever-drier summers, replacing her grass for a more drought resistant type.

"Any turf grass people can replace is really good. You won't have to water as much and you'll be supporting the environment. And it's beautiful!" she said.

In St. Paul on Wednesday, the city council will take action to allow the city to issue fines for people who don't follow water restrictions if they come down.