Man may not survive after shooting near Lake Street/Midtown light rail station, police say
MINNEAPOLIS — A man was gravely injured in a shooting near a light rail station in south Minneapolis Monday night, police said.
Officers responded to a reported shooting near the Lake Street/Midtown station around 8:20 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found a 32-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds and provided aid until he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
"It appears the shooting happened after an altercation escalated to violence," police said.
No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.