Watch CBS News
Crime

Man may not survive after shooting near Lake Street/Midtown light rail station, police say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 19, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 19, 2024 02:07

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was gravely injured in a shooting near a light rail station in south Minneapolis Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the Lake Street/Midtown station around 8:20 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found a 32-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds and provided aid until he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

READ MORE: Man dies after shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis

"It appears the shooting happened after an altercation escalated to violence," police said.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 6:34 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.