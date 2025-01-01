2 men wounded in separate Minneapolis New Year's shootings, police say

Multiple dead and injured after car hits crowd in New Orleans, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men were injured hours apart in separate New Year's shootings in Minneapolis.

Police say the first shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home off North Emerson and 37th avenues in the McKinley neighborhood.

The victim was "sitting in a residence when a known individual fired shots at him," police say. The shooter fled the home, but returned later and was arrested.

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they're still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Hours later, a man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was targeted in an apparent drive-by shooting at about 5:11 a.m. off Colfax Avenue South and West 27th Street in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.

Officers worked to save the man's life at the scene before he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say the victim was "standing outside when shots were fired from a vehicle." They're still searching for the shooter.

According to the City of Minneapolis' Crime Dashboard, 377 people were reportedly wounded by gunfire in 2024. The city's ShotSpotter detection system also registered nearly 3,000 rounds fired.