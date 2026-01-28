Federal agents involved in Minneapolis shooting placed on administrative leave, source says

The federal agents who were involved in Saturday's deadly shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave, a federal law enforcement official confirmed to CBS News.

It is unclear exactly when the personnel were placed on leave. Typically, the protocol is for federal law-enforcement agents who have been involved in a shooting to be placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation.

But the revelation does directly contradict what Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino announced Saturday, when he told reporters that the Customs and Border Protection officers were still on the job, working in a different city for their safety.

Sources told CBS News on Monday that Bovino has been relieved of his command in Minneapolis and is expected to return to California's El Centro sector, where he served as the chief agent.

This is a developing story and will be updated.