Shooting investigation underway at Minneapolis apartment building near downtown

MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is working to learn more about a shooting investigation Sunday evening at an apartment building south of downtown Minneapolis.

Police activity appears to be centered at the 1500 Nicollet apartment complex, located on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis music community mourning after mass shooting kills 1, injures 6

Multiple neighbors told WCCO that three people were shot, one possibly in the head. The last of the paramedics left just after 8 p.m.

WCCO spoke with a resident who just got back home Sunday night from a weekend in Chicago.

WCCO

"My neighbor knocked on the door and she was like, 'Michelle, three people got shot on the second floor,'" said Michelle Pippion. "It's crazy, it's scary. I'm ready to move, like ASAP, like I wish they would let me break my lease."

A lot of children live in these buildings, and a large group of them were crowded in the doorway earlier, watching everything.

MORE NEWS: MPD officer shot, 4 arrested after pursuit in north Minneapolis

WCCO is still waiting to hear back from the Minneapolis Police Department about this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.