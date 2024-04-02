Watch CBS News
Minneapolis completes emergency management goals set in wake of George Floyd's murder

By Reg Chapman

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — City leaders were told Minneapolis planning fell apart during the 10-day uprising after George Floyd's murder.

More than two dozen recommendations forced changes in the way city departments work together when faced with crisis.

The uprising hit parts of the city hard, and left city leaders struggling to implement a plan to keep residents and property safe.

"The next time that some form of emergency strikes we are prepared in full," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The city was thrashed by experts, who said its planning fell apart.

City leaders received an 86-page after-action report that had 27 recommendations on how the mistakes of 2020 would not be repeated.

"I'm proud to say as of today, of the 27 recommendations that were issued, all 27 have been met," Frey said.

 Frey led the city to create a comprehensive and integrated system of public safety, which uses the incident command system approach to a situation. 

Now the completion of a live field training exercise conducted by FEMA has city leaders feeling more prepared than ever to handle an emergency. 

"Through 11 exercises, 29 courses and 578 hours worth of national incident training our team has done the necessary work," Frey said.

Minneapolis is also revamping its alert system to make sure residents get up-to-date information about what's going on.

The alert will "allow Minneapolis residents to sign up and be able to have a variety of types of information pushed out towards them," said City Operations Officer Margaret Anderson Keliher.

The city says it will conduct regular training and update technologies to improve emergency preparedness.

Text "MPLS Alerts" to 77295 to get emergency alerts from the City of Minneapolis. You'll receive alerts for things like snow emergencies, public safety, major infrastructure issues, and special events

