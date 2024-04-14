Minneapolis residents on alert after late night gunfire strikes homes

MINNEAPOLIS — Residents in the Lyndale neighborhood of south Minneapolis reported hearing a few dozen shots late Saturday night, some of them going into nearby apartments.

Police said they received the reports of gunfire near West 33rd Street and Grand Avenue South around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Not long after, more reports of gunfire on the north side, where police say a man was shot, along with homes and cars.

"I didn't sleep very well last night," said Steven Thurmes.

Thurmes was lying in bed watching TV Saturday night when his Grand Avenue apartment was struck by gunfire.

"I was like, 'Oh my god these are stronger booms than a firework,'" said Thurmes. "And then later I looked down and I could see some glass, so I knew they shot at the building."

The bullets riddled his apartment entrance, breaking glass in the front of the building. The entrance on Sunday morning was boarded up.

Several neighbors said they heard about two dozen or so shots that went on for a few minutes.

One woman, who did not want to go on camera, said at least one of the bullets went right through her window, right as she was inside watching a movie.

Police said no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a north Minneapolis shooting, where they said ShotSpotter activations and multiple 911 calls alerted them to gunfire near Penn Avenue and Queen Avenue North before midnight.

An injured man in his 20s was found in this alley, according to police. He's expected to survive.

Thurmes said last night's gunfire had him re-considering staying in his normally quiet south Minneapolis neighborhood.

"I was thinking about moving right away. It's not a fun experience," said Thurmes.

Police said there have been no arrests.