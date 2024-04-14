Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after pursuit, standoff in Brooklyn Park

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after ramming squad cars during a pursuit and carrying out a standoff in Brooklyn Park early Sunday, police said.

Several agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, were pursuing a driver through Brooklyn Park around 12:30 a.m., the city's police department said. The driver "had fled from multiple agencies already," according to police.

On the 8300 block of Queen Court, the suspect rammed multiple squad cars, police said. The driver then went to a residence on the 7500 block oof Maplebrook Parkway, where a standoff ended in their arrest.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 10:37 AM CDT

