Minneapolis leaders reach a tentative deal with the Department of Justice on a consent decree

Minneapolis reaches tentative deal with the Department of Justice on a consent decree

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's largest city has reached a tentative deal with the justice department that could bring wide-ranging police reforms in the new year.

Four years ago, the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked outrage around the world.

In a blistering report, federal investigators found that the police department's use of "excessive force" discriminates against Black and Native American citizens, violating their free-speech rights.

The Unity in Community Mediation Team has been on the front lines of police reform.

"We were the first ones in the community who contacted the [Department of Justice] 20 years ago and then after George Floyd was murdered, we were the ones, the Unity in Community Mediation Team, were the ones who contacted them the next day to ask them to come back into this city," said Reverend Ian Bethel. "Now the DOJ is saying it is coming with something solid for you to consider and for the city council to vote on and for the chief to be on board with and the mayor to be on board with it."

Bethel says his group has a written agreement giving them a seat at the table during Monday's closed-door meeting with the mayor, city council and police.

"When the DOJ comes with theirs, we will look at the consent decree at the state the memorandum of understanding and what the DPJ brings and we will sit down and we will look at all three of them and merge together what's in the best interest of our community," Bethel said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara spoke directly to his rank-and-file officers about what next week could bring.

"When we focus on the right priorities supporting one another engaging with our community and remaining committed to our shared values we can and we will navigate this process successfully and emerge stronger," said O'Hara.

It's still unclear if that community mediation team will be allowed into Monday's closed-door meeting.

The Minneapolis Police Department is already required to make changes under a separate, court-supervised deal with the state.

That agreement limits when officers can use force and bans certain stops and searches.