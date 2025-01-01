Frey calls special Minneapolis City Council meeting over DOJ litigation; police chief responds

Minneapolis mayor calls special council meeting over possible consent decree for MPD

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara is taking time to address his force about a potential consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.

O'Hara's comments come after Mayor Jacob Frey called for a special meeting with City Council members on Monday. The special meeting will be a closed door session at 8:30 a.m.

The city said the council will be briefed on the DOJ's potential litigation and resolution possibilities concerning the city and the police department.

O'Hara said while a tentative agreement with the DOJ hasn't been officially announced, he wanted his team to hear it from him first.

He took to YouTube to address his department, saying he knows this process — as he's been through it before — can bring challenges but also opportunities.

In 2023, the DOJ issued a harsh 89-page report that showed a yearslong pattern of racial discrimination. The department found MPD used excessive force, including unjustified deadly force, and discriminated against Black and Native American people, as well as people with behavioral health disabilities.

O'Hara said moving forward, MPD's priorities are still clear.

"When we focus on the right priorities: supporting one another, engaging with our community and remaining committed to our shared values, we can and we will navigate this process successfully and emerge stronger," O'Hara said. "I strongly believe in this team and I know we are all capable of rising to the occasion."

O'Hara said there will be more to come Monday.