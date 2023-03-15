Minneapolis Public Schools community confronts board following ransomware attack

MINNEAPOLIS – More anger is being expressed following the massive ransomware attack on Minneapolis Public Schools.

Hackers gained access to the school's data on Feb. 18. On Tuesday night, a teacher claimed hackers have since published private and incredibly sensitive information about teachers and students – and could publish even more.

High School math teacher Claire Watne claims the district downplayed the hack.

MPS

"The data is easy to find. I guarantee that we have students looking at it right now saying, 'Oh my god, that's my name I see,'" Watne said.

Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox claimed Tuesday night that the district did promptly notify staff. She says MPS will inform anyone who had their information impacted.

In the meantime, experts recommend changing your passwords and keeping an eye out for any suspicious emails.