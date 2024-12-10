Minneapolis Public Schools parents push back on class sizes: "It's out of control"

MINNEAPOLIS — A number of parents of Minneapolis Public Schools students plan to push back against the district's staffing decisions during a scheduled board meeting Tuesday night.

According to parent groups, staffing at the elementary school level has reached a breaking point with one-fourth of K-5 classrooms district-wide violating union contract and one-third violating goals outlined in the district's budget.

Maggie Koerth has two daughters in the district and says her fourth grader has grown overstimulated by the constant noise.

"It's something that's just really frustrating for her," Koerth said. "It makes it harder for her to focus and learn. This year, they've been packed into rooms that many of them have been up to 35 kids in one classroom. That's out of control."

Tracy Hill's first grader started this year in a classroom in the high twenties — since the year began, it's grown. The school itself has added 80 students since the start of the previous school year and cut eight staff members in the process.

"If one teacher is trying to reach that many kids, none of the kids are being met where they are," Hill said. "Is there a point where I say, this class is too big — my child isn't learning anything anymore? I need to find a better place for him?"

In a statement to WCCO, a district spokesperson said, "MPS is excited to see higher than anticipated enrollment at some of our schools. So far this school year MPS has allocated 19 additional staff to 16 sites and shifted some staff for needed support. Enrollment will continue to be monitored closely for the rest of the year."

