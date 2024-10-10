Watch CBS News
Minneapolis Public Housing Authority opens housing waitlist for 1st time in three years

By Chris Veninga

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority announced on Wednesday that it is opening the family housing waitlist for the first time in three years.

Applicants will be chosen through a lottery system and will be offered three- to five-bedroom units if selected.

The agency says it expects 1,500 individuals to apply. The last time the agency opened its waitlist, it had 7,500 applicants apply for family housing. 

The waitlist opened at 8 a.m. on Thursday and will remain open until noon next Tuesday.

Free language assistance and other accommodations are available to applicants if needed. For more information or to apply for the waitlist, click here.

