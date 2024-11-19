Minneapolis preschool teacher recounts hit-and-run crash: "This is not how I'm going to die"

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis woman is recovering in the hospital with several broken bones after a hit-and-run crash.

Julia Klatt Singer, a Minneapolis preschool teacher, poet and painter, said she was crossing Central Avenue at Second Street East on a green light after 4 p.m. last week. A large black SUV approached her as she was halfway through the crosswalk, she said.

"I just remember flying through the air and as I was flying through the air, I was thinking, 'This was not how I'm going to die.'" said Singer.

Soon after, a crowd gathered around her to help. So too, Singer said, did the driver of that SUV.

"I heard a voice, I didn't see the person, say, 'I'm so sorry, I didn't see you.'" she said.

But not long after, Singer said the driver disappeared.

Singer is now laid up at Hennepin County Medical Center, covered in bandages and medical equipment. Her injuries include a broken heel and knee, and a fractured hip and vertebrae.

She has now been through two surgeries.

"I know he didn't mean to hit me, but he just wasn't paying attention," said Singer.

Singer said she is incredibly lucky to be alive and is grateful to say she will eventually be back walking and biking.

She thinks whoever hit her got overwhelmed, scared and fled.

It's time now, she said, for that person to take accountability.

"I know it would make it so much easier for my family members because they feel pretty powerless, and they know what a long road of rehab I have, and it would just feel better to have that person come forward and say they had done it," said Singer.

Minneapolis police said they are still investigating. So far, there have been no arrests.