Minneapolis police release disturbing video of mortally wounded man being dumped in alley

Minneapolis police release video of mortally wounded man being dumped in alley

MINNEAPOLIS – Police have released a graphic and chilling video in the hopes of catching a killer.

The footage shows three masked people leaving a shooting victim in a Minneapolis alley last Monday afternoon near North Fremont and 26th avenues. The victim didn't survive.

MPD

Police say the stolen SUV that the suspects were driving was found torched in south Minneapolis.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)