1 dead, 3 others injured in shootings near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting just south of downtown Minneapolis that killed one and injured at least three others Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue East shortly before 1:30 p.m.

A view of the scene Tuesday afternoon. WCCO

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers responded to the scene to find three victims. One of them had no pulse, and was pronounced dead on the scene. That victim was said to be an adult man.

A second victim sustained critical injuries, and was transported to an area hospital; O'Hara said he believes that person has been stabilized.

A third person had a non-life threatening injury and was also taken to the hospital. Police say they were alerted to a fourth person being injured, who had already taken themself to the hospital.

All of the victims were said to be adults, one of them a woman.

Police believe more than one person opened fire in the incident, which happened between the alleyway and the sidewalk near a market. O'Hara says the intersection has become an "occasional hotspot" and a "problematic location." A number of people were shot at the same intersection back in August, police said.

O'Hara also said "we do suspect that this is not a standalone incident." No one has yet been arrested.