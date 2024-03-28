Minneapolis police investigating shooting that injured woman

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday afternoon in the Stevens Square neighborhood.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department's fifth precinct were called to the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue just before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to MPD.

Upon arrival, officers found a 44-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police say she was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

No one has been arrested and MPD says it is working to determine what led to the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.