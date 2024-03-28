As queer community mourns loss of 19 Bar, Walker Art Center hosts celebration of its past

Community pitches in to support The 19 Bar after devastating fire

MINNEAPOLIS — An anchor of the gay community and Loring Park neighborhood in Minneapolis is getting a wealth of support after a devastating fire.

Nearly a week ago, 19 Bar was badly damaged after a garbage truck hit a power pole, which landed on the building, sparking flames.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but the loss is hitting the LGBTQ community hard.

There are many ways people are honoring its memory while looking towards its future.

Decades of history that would go up in smoke. Surveillance video showed the moment a garbage truck ignited the flames that destroyed the historic 19 Bar.

"It's just so weird not having that place to go to on the way home from work," Bubba Thurn said.

Thurn is a regular customer, neighbor and close friend of the staff — eight of whom are without a job, while the queer community now goes without its Loring Park beacon.

The longstanding 19 Bar opened in the 1950s — the oldest gay bar in the state, if not the region.

"You always expect it to be there," Thurn said. "When you come to the Pride festival every year, you expect to at least run into your friends if you moved away from the neighborhood at the 19 Bar."

Sharing in that sadness has been tough, especially when their preferred gathering spot is what was lost.

But just down the street at the Walker Art Center, a colorful opportunity awaits.

"We just started brainstorming about what can we do," Rachel Joyce with the Walker said. "And so we came up with the idea to celebrate the 19 tonight."

Coincidentally, there's an exhibit at the Walker paying homage to the New Eagle Creek Saloon, the first Black-owned gay bar in San Francisco.

Events are held there weekly. And the artist, Sadie Barnette, was more than happy to welcome people into the space to honor 19 Bar.

Photos submitted by its customers will be projected across the wall as bartenders and a DJ curate the atmosphere people now miss.

"I am really hoping that it's a joyful moment to reminisce on good times at the 19 and a way to look towards the future," Joyce said.

"I'll be there and of course the 19 staff, they'll be there," Thurn said. "it will be nice to reconnect with a lot of people, too."

In the meantime, two online fundraisers have raised nearly $30,000 total, helping the out-of-work staff make ends meet.

"I'm very proud of the queer and the Loring Park community," Thurn said.

The 19 Bar celebration at the Walker Art Center starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It's free to attend and open to all ages, but you do have to be 21 and up to drink.