Minneapolis police investigating potential drugging at Dinkytown bar

MINNEAPOLIS — A night out near the University of Minnesota campus turned into a night at the hospital for three young women.

Police are investigating whether someone slipped something in their drinks.

Two teenagers and a third unidentified woman were treated this weekend for what police are calling "similar symptoms of illness and alcohol-related issues."

One of them, an 18-year-old, told officers someone gave her a drink at Blarney Pub and Grill in Dinkytown and she began to feel sick.

Minneapolis police are investigating for "adulteration," which means the adding of a substance that can "cause harm or illness."

"My mom sent it to me, just some news article, telling me to be safe," said Bridie Lynch, a freshman at the University of Minnesota. "I'm letting my friends know to be extra careful. It's scary."

MORE NEWS: $1,000 reward offered for information on who shot Cottage Grove family's cat

Amreen Reshi, a junior, says it's making her think twice about going out to bars.

"That makes me sad to hear that college students are feeling unsafe on their campus and they can't just go to the local places that are nearby," she said. "It's definitely important to be aware of your drink, specifically on campus."

Lynch says she has strategies for going out safely at night.

"We go in big groups of girls," she said. "I have my boyfriend, too, around often. We'll keep our eyes on each other, watch out for each other and each other's drinks too."

Blarney's manager had no comment when we asked about what happened. The owner didn't immediately get back to us.

At least two of the women who went to the hospital were under 21. In Minnesota, you can call 911 for a health or safety concern and not get in trouble for underage drinking.