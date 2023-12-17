Minneapolis police investigating homicide in Linden Hills
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a homicide in Minneapolis' Linden Hills neighborhood late Sunday night.
The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed to WCCO that a homicide occurred on the 4200 block of Sheridan Avenue South shortly before 10 p.m.
No other details regarding the homicide were provided.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
