Crews battle fire at battery recycling plant in Eagan
EAGAN, Minn. — Crews are battling a fire at a battery recycling plant in Eagan Sunday morning.
According to Dakota County dispatch, a four-alarm fire broke out at Gopher Resource on Yankee Doodle Road.
Eagan Deputy Fire Chief Kip Springer said the call for the fire came in around 5 a.m. It has not been fully extinguished yet, but is under control, he said.
Dispatch said there is a hazmat situation, though the exact details are unknown. Springer said the hazmat response is standard protocol and there is no threat to the public.
Highway 149 was closed earlier due to the fire, but has since reopened.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
