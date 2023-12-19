Minneapolis police investigating after man found fatally shot in head
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Monday night.
Just before 9:30 p.m., officers arrived to the area of 44th Avenue North, just west of Logan Avenue, to find a man in his 30s who was shot in the head.
Investigators said he was dead when they got there.
Few other details were immediately available.
