Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis police investigating after man found fatally shot in head

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigating after man found fatally shot in head
Minneapolis police investigating after man found fatally shot in head 00:22

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Monday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers arrived to the area of 44th Avenue North, just west of Logan Avenue, to find a man in his 30s who was shot in the head. 

d37a3f688186106d616041f4a698bbef.jpg
WCCO

Investigators said he was dead when they got there. 

Few other details were immediately available.

READ MORE: Minneapolis police investigating homicide in Linden Hills

First published on December 19, 2023 / 5:31 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.