Minneapolis police investigating after man found fatally shot in head

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Monday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers arrived to the area of 44th Avenue North, just west of Logan Avenue, to find a man in his 30s who was shot in the head.

Investigators said he was dead when they got there.

Few other details were immediately available.

