Minneapolis Police Department welcomes largest group of new hires in 5 years

Minneapolis police chief says department at a turning point as it welcomes latest recruits

Minneapolis police chief says department at a turning point as it welcomes latest recruits

Minneapolis police chief says department at a turning point as it welcomes latest recruits

MINNEAPOLIS—After losing hundreds of officers since 2020, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says the force is now at a turning point.

The Minneapolis Police Department welcomed its largest group of new hires in five years on Tuesday.

"I chose Minneapolis because I believe that Minneapolis is a community that needs officers that help regain that community trust, so, here I am," one recruit said.

Another recruit said he is an immigrant from Somalia.

It's a diverse class, and they aren't just any new hires—they're community service officers and cadets.

"The people of Minneapolis... they're good people. That's who you get to protect every day," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said at the ceremony.

Eight new community service officers will work for the Minneapolis Police Department while getting a paycheck and having their tuition paid at the same time. The 24 new cadets will attend the police academy while completing a law enforcement program that helps them meet the academic requirements of the role.

"They understand this is the most scrutinized police department in America, and they don't want to run away from that scrutiny," O'Hara said.

The ceremony came just a day after a long-awaited agreement between the city and the federal government to bring reform to the department. Mayor Jacob Frey said it's a sign of what people have asked for: change.

"Here's the beautiful thing: it's happening. You're looking at it, and it's something special and something to be proud of," Frey said.

If you're interested in joining the Minneapolis Police Department, click here.