Minneapolis' police consent decree brings hope, skepticism

MINNEAPOLIS — There are mixed feelings about a long-awaited agreement between Minneapolis and the federal government to bring reform to the city's police department.

The city announced Monday it had agreed on a consent decree, or legal agreement, with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Some of the reforms outlined include changes to the use of force policy, limiting military-style tactics during protests, and banning handcuffing children under 14.

City leaders have said a key purpose of the consent decree is to rebuild the community's trust in the police department.

KingDemetrius Pendleton, a Minneapolis photojournalist, says it will take more than legal documents and policy changes to do that.

"One of the biggest things is communication and listening to the people in the community," he said. "If you want us to listen to you all [the police] and trust you all, you all have to be trustworthy. [MPD] can make a change, but it starts with being truthful."

Pendleton also owns Listen 2 Us Studio, a community gallery near George Floyd Square that displays social justice-themed photography and art.

The consent decree process started after a police officer killed George Floyd in 2020, sparking global protests.

A Department of Justice report released in 2023 found that the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in systematic racial discrimination and unconstitutional policing for years.

Pastor Ian Bethel with the Unity Community Mediation Team worked with the DOJ on the consent decree and co-chairs the city's Police Community Relations Council.

"I was so grateful and tearful today," he said.

Bethel says real change will come through diligent community oversight.

"Compliance is the key," he said. "The community's going to do it, and the community's given trust to us, because we're tried and proven."

The Minneapolis Police Department is also under a court-ordered agreement with the state of Minnesota, so some reforms are already underway.

A judge still has to approve the consent decree.

It's unclear what will happen if President-elect Donald Trump takes office before then. He's been critical of consent decrees in the past.