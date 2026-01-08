Minneapolis police chief says "this was entirely predictable" following deadly ICE shooting

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said "this was entirely predictable" in the wake of an ICE agent fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

"We recognize quite obviously that this has been building over the course of several weeks," O'Hara said in an interview with "CBS Mornings" on Thursday.

The shooting took place as the Trump administration began deploying 2,000 federal agents to the area earlier this week.

Videos show the woman, who has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Good, appearing to back up her SUV as one agent attempts to open the driver's side door. As she begins to pull forward, another officer fires through the windshield.

"I would hope no matter what side of politics people are on we can recognize that the loss of a human life is a tragedy and that we do not want to compound that by having a situation which can result in destruction or further harms this community, which has been through so much over the last five years," O'Hara said.

The shooting happened blocks away from where George Floyd was murdered in 2020. O'Hara is calling for peace and said Minneapolis police officers have been put in the middle of a "very, very tense situation on the ground" and are trying to de-escalate.

"Our officers yesterday, by the end of it, were the ones that were getting pelted … with projectiles thrown at them. At least one window from one of our cars was damaged. And just standing on the line, not only dealing with people's frustrations but also dealing with a lot of hate and vitriol, quite frankly, that they have absolutely nothing to do with creating here," he said.

When asked about his assessment of what happened, O'Hara said in his experience in law enforcement spanning 25 years, there has been a strong emphasis on de-escalating situations when possible.

"I think the overwhelming majority of city police departments in this country have been training to try and avoid putting officers in situations where deadly force may be necessary, particularly when there is no underlying serious criminal threat," he said.

Investigation and police response

The shooting is being investigated by the FBI.

O'Hara said none of his officers were present at the time of the shooting, but responded to it and sealed off the area "for the purpose of maintaining evidence so that a criminal investigation could be done, which is what is absolutely needed in this case."

"If nothing else, to ensure that we do that and have a thorough and impartial investigation, both for the deceased and her family as well as for the larger community that deserves to know as a result of the facts and the evidence exactly what occurred," O'Hara said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterized Good's actions as an "act of domestic terrorism." Noem and President Trump described the shooting as self-defense by the ICE agent.