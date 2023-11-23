Minneapolis interfaith service looks for common ground during Israel-Hamas war

Interfaith service held in Minneapolis in hopes of finding common ground amid Middle East crisis

Interfaith service held in Minneapolis in hopes of finding common ground amid Middle East crisis

Interfaith service held in Minneapolis in hopes of finding common ground amid Middle East crisis

MINNEAPOLIS — One Twin Cities church is using an annual tradition to foster unity between all faiths, with so many impacted by the violence in Gaza.

Inside Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis' Stevens Square neighborhood, there was an interfaith worship of Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Indigenous traditions on Thanksgiving Day.

"What we do here today, gathering across differences of race, religion, ethnicity, tradition, is counter-cultural," said Rev. Dr. DeWayne Davis, lead minister with Plymouth Congregational Church.

RELATED: Israel-Hamas war hitting home in Minnesota among those with family, friends overseas

"We need this ritual this year," said Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman with Temple Israel in Minneapolis.

While what's happening in Israel and Gaza impacts each community differently, Rabbi Zimmerman says both Jews and Muslims are suffering.

WCCO

Zimmerman says we must come together to truly speak about peace.

"We are cousins, we are brothers and sisters, we are siblings. May we learn how to turn towards each other to do the work necessary to make our community a model for hope," Zimmerman said.

"Let's teach, learn, preach peace with hope," said Dr. Hamdy El-Sawaf with the Islamic Community Center of Minnesota.

El-Sawaf said we have to answer this question honestly: Why is there fighting over things like land and resources?

RELATED: Volunteers gather at Catholic Charities to provide warm Thanksgiving meal

"It is not in the teaching of Judaism, it is not in the teaching of Christianity, it is not in the teaching of Islam," El-Sawaf said.

Both the imam and rabbi see events like the one Thursday as the true path toward more common ground and toward peace.

"Our role and task as religious institutions is to engage in interfaith dialogue because it is the antidote to religious violence," Zimmerman said.

"To work together for peace now, now more important than any time," El-Sawaf said.