Volunteers gather at Catholic Charities to provide warm Thanksgiving meal

MINNEAPOLIS — As some people spend Thanksgiving morning preparing the big meal for family and friends, others are volunteering their time in the kitchen.

At Catholic Charities Opportunity Center in Minneapolis, there are many full bellies and happy hearts.

Typically, folks will stand in line to get food – but they were able to bring back table service for this year's Thanksgiving meal for the first time since the pandemic started.

The meal is no easy feat; it has all the traditional turkey day fixings, from stuffing to green bean casserole, cranberry salsa, and pie.

The team says it took 16 turkeys and 70 lbs. of potatoes to feed 200 people. For some clients, this might be their only hot meal of the week, and they're so grateful.

"In my situation and how I'm living at the current moment I need something like this. I need these people," said Frank Cockran.

"There's some people that don't have anywhere to go they don't have any family I'm more than happy to take that void out of their life," said Opportunity Center Cook Beverly Killevrew.