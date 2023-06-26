Minneapolis' "Parks For All" plan uses murals to inspire, while aiming to deter vandals

Minneapolis' "Parks For All" plan unveils murals to inspire, while aiming to deter vandals

Minneapolis' "Parks For All" plan unveils murals to inspire, while aiming to deter vandals

MINNEAPOLIS – Turning blight into beauty. That's one of the goals of a new public art project in Minneapolis.

This summer, nine murals will be painted across the park system in an effort to reduce tagging and vandalism, and build awareness about "Parks for All" – the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's new comprehensive plan for years to come.

Underneath the Como-Harriett streetcar tracks is a tunnel connecting the neighborhood to Lake Harriett.

"I didn't notice it until there was something to notice," said resident Meredith LaVine. "I never walked in it. It was more so like, I don't know, I don't want to go under a tunnel and cement thing, but now it's like gorgeous to walk through."

A new mural reflecting "Our Water Story" caught LaVine's eye.

"I think people would be way less inclined to graffiti something if it's not a blank canvas," she said.

Over the past four years, MPRB has spent an average of $133,000 each year on graffiti removal. They hope the mural projects lower that cost and beautify parks in the city.

"It blends so well with the area. So whoever the artist is, I think did a nice job on it," said David Rupp, of St. Louis Park.

The local artists were paired with a site, and a goal from "Parks for All," which is a comprehensive plan guiding the park board through 2036.

"It's definitely a good idea. I like the art," said Yesica Montiel, of Apple Valley. "We need that, people's creativity."

Montiel says the art adds a sense of safety, too.

Rupp would also like to see more programs for young people to learn how to express themselves outside of tagging.

"That can help be a little bit of an incentive perhaps to help give somebody who has an artistic talent but doesn't know how to use it a way to start," he said.

The rest of the murals are expected to be completed by this fall.