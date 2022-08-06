Crews clear south Minneapolis encampment days after man was found shot in tent

MINNEAPOLIS -- A homeless encampment in south Minneapolis was cleared Friday days after a man was found fatally shot in a tent.

City workers put up temporary fencing in the area of East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The city says the move was made to ensure the safety of people who live nearby.

On Tuesday night, emergency crews found a man in a tent who'd been shot. He later died at the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.