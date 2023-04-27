Charges: Jackie Rahm Little set fire inside Minneapolis' Masjid Al Rahma mosque
MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for a 36-year-old man charged with starting a fire Monday evening inside a Minneapolis mosque.
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Jackie Rahm Little is charged with second-degree arson in connection with the fire at Masjid Al Rahma, located on the 2600 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
The criminal complaint states that the mosque's surveillance video shows Little walking into the building with a bag that contained a plastic gas container.
Soon after, a mosque employee discovered the fire, with a melted gas container as its source, in a hallway on the building's top floor. Damage from the fire is estimated to be more than $1,000.
Police got surveillance video from a gas station close by that shows Little, after setting the fire at Masjid Al Rahma, buying a gas can and filling it.
A fire was also set about a half-mile away Sunday inside a bathroom at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center. This case also involves a man who brought in a bag containing a gas container. Minneapolis police believe both fires are related.
Anyone with information on Little's whereabouts is asked to call Minneapolis police. CAIR-Minnesota is offering a $5,000 reward for his arrest and conviction.
Little was reported missing by Edina police back in 2021.
