Charges: Jackie Rahm Little set fire inside Minneapolis' Masjid Al Rahma mosque

Police believe mosque fires could be connected

Police believe mosque fires could be connected

Police believe mosque fires could be connected

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for a 36-year-old man charged with starting a fire Monday evening inside a Minneapolis mosque.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Jackie Rahm Little is charged with second-degree arson in connection with the fire at Masjid Al Rahma, located on the 2600 block of Bloomington Avenue South.

MORE: 2 Minneapolis mosques damaged by fire in 2-day span

The criminal complaint states that the mosque's surveillance video shows Little walking into the building with a bag that contained a plastic gas container.

Soon after, a mosque employee discovered the fire, with a melted gas container as its source, in a hallway on the building's top floor. Damage from the fire is estimated to be more than $1,000.

CAIR-Minnesota

Police got surveillance video from a gas station close by that shows Little, after setting the fire at Masjid Al Rahma, buying a gas can and filling it.

MORE: Lawmakers speak out after back-to-back Minneapolis mosque fires

A fire was also set about a half-mile away Sunday inside a bathroom at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center. This case also involves a man who brought in a bag containing a gas container. Minneapolis police believe both fires are related.

Anyone with information on Little's whereabouts is asked to call Minneapolis police. CAIR-Minnesota is offering a $5,000 reward for his arrest and conviction.

Little was reported missing by Edina police back in 2021.