Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's Gaza cease-fire resolution

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed the City Council's resolution supporting a cease-fire in Gaza, though the council has the requisite votes to override his rejection.

Frey's veto was an expected move after he spoke out strongly against the resolution before the council's vote last week. Frey echoed his previous comments in announcing Wednesday's veto, calling the resolution "one-sided" and saying "the impact is that many Jews feel less safe and more fearful, and I can see why."

"The resolution you approved uplifts the history of Palestinians, and all but erases that of Israeli Jews," Frey wrote in his veto letter. "Including some people's history as valid, truthful and righteous as it may be, while ignoring others, is neither progressive nor inclusive. That's not in keeping with the Minneapolis I know and love."

The resolution, passed by a 9-3 veto-proof vote, calls for a permanent cease-fire, an end to U.S. military funding for Israel and the release of both Israeli hostages by Hamas and Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. It also includes references to "the 75-year displacement of Palestinians" in Gaza, the "humanitarian crisis" Palestinians are facing and the genocide case against Israel that South Africa brought before the International Court of Justice.

"I remain open to signing a truly unifying ceasefire resolution and hope we can do this important work together," Frey wrote.

The council has yet to respond to Frey's veto.

Though no tangible action is tied to the resolution, it is intended to be shared with Gov. Tim Walz and other Minnesota lawmakers, as well as President Joe Biden.

Frey's full letter can be read by clicking here.

