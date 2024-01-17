Minneapolis Mayor Frey to announce findings of SEIU's downtown revitalization report

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says one of the keys to downtown fully recovering from the pandemic and unrest centers around working people.

He plans to highlight these findings in a new report from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) at a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.



WCCO has reported about the city's plan to revitalize downtown, what to do with the empty storefronts, how to get people back downtown in the age of remote work, and how to turn it into a 24/7 city where people not only come here to work but also to play.

Frey says it's about making sure people have good-paying jobs and benefits.

SEIU's report is expected to echo Frey, showing why things like higher pay and retirement security for downtown workers are crucial.

SEIU members are also expected to be on hand Wednesday to stress the need for affordable housing so workers can afford to live in Minneapolis.

The one measure of downtown recovery that is back to pre-pandemic levels is the demand for downtown living. The Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District estimates 57,000 people live downtown, which is up 3% in the last decade and continues to grow.

