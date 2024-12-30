Minneapolis Mayor Frey touts city's progress but also highlights concerns over new budget

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is wrapping up a "historic" year full of "significant progress," and pointed to more affordable housing, public safety projects, more green space and proactive climate initiatives as proof of its achievements.

"I'm optimistic. I'm more optimistic than I've been before," Frey said.

Frey is getting ready to seek a third term in 2025, but he spent much of Monday reflecting on 2024, looking back on what he calls progress and challenges. As in previous years, police recruitment remains a top priority.

"Recruitment and applications are up by 45%. And we are looking to capitalize on that going into next year," said Frey.

As he did earlier this month, Frey talked about his disappointment that the nearly $2 billion budget passed by the Minneapolis City Council slashed officer recruitment funding.

"But we are still going to make it happen and I think in 2025, notwithstanding what happened at the city council, we are going to continue this trajectory of really bringing officers in," said Frey.

Frey said he's also concerned the new budget — and included cuts — could delay street repairs and projects in 2025. But the mayor says the city is making strides when it comes to affordable housing and even tourism.

"The city is coming back. You don't need to take my word for it. Look at the objective numbers," said Frey.

Frey said foot traffic has increased downtown, and the North Loop thrived in 2024 thanks to new restaurants, and the recent successes of sports teams like the Vikings, Timberwolves and Lynx.

"Has it changed? Of course it's changed, the world changes. Cities change. They evolve. But we are changing with it and we are going to set the tone for others to follow," said Frey. "I'm really optimistic for 2025. I feel a lot of potential coming."