Minneapolis launches $1 million police recruitment campaign

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's largest city launched a new campaign Wednesday aimed at keeping police officers in its ranks and increasing recruitment.

In 2022, Minneapolis approved $7 million to pay for recruitment efforts to fill police positions and dispatch. Nearly $1 million of that funding is going towards getting the word out.

A new campaign launched Wednesday hopes to kick hiring into high gear.

From the people you call for help to the officers that show up, city leaders say staffing shortages in public safety departments are not sustainable.

"This campaign is really about people's lives," said Mayor Jacob Frey.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara says his department is 40% smaller than it was at the start of 2020.

MORE NEWS: Rep. Dean Phillips, Minnesota Democrat, says he is suspending presidential campaign

"We rely more and more on mandatory overtime, on officers working overtime to officers performing multiple," O'Hara said.

911 Director Joni Hodne says her team needs 10 to 15 more people to answer emergency calls.

"A shortage at 911 can lead to a delayed response, catastrophic results, we cannot miss a call," Hodne said.

From social media aids to college visits, they believe this new campaign will reach more people.

"We are doing everything possible to get the word out," Frey stated.

The campaign is aimed at attracting 18 to 44-year-olds in a 300-mile radius of Minneapolis.

O'Hara says there's reason for hope: They've already received 500 leads for potential applicants who are interested, up from 140 this time last year.

"I truly believe Minneapolis will be the greatest law enforcement comeback story in America," O'Hara said.

The city is also working to streamline applications to get qualified candidates through the door faster.