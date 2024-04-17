Watch CBS News
Minneapolis man suffers potentially life-threatening knife wound, live-in partner arrested

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her live-in partner, causing a potentially life-threatening knife wound.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a residence on the 1000 block of Lake Street West on Tuesday at approximately 6:02 p.m. on reports of a domestic stabbing. 

Police say neighbors reported a woman screaming and a man stating that he had been stabbed. 

Upon arrival, police put the woman in custody and the 30-year-old man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for medical attention. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on April 17, 2024 / 11:46 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

