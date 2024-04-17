Man to be sentenced Wednesday for Rosemount crash that killed Father Dennis Dempsey

Minneapolis man to be sentenced for crash that killed Burnsville priest

Minneapolis man to be sentenced for crash that killed Burnsville priest

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man will learn his punishment Wednesday for a 2021 crash that killed a Burnsville priest.

Trejean Derrell Curry, 28, pleaded guilty in the death of 73-year-old Father Dennis Dempsey on Oct. 25, 2021.

The crash happened in Rosemount off County Road 42 and Auburn Avenue. Police found Dempsey in a ditch beside the road. He died at the scene. A sedan with a smashed windshield was parked nearby.

Curry told investigators Dempsey swerved out in front of him and he couldn't stop or move over because there were cars next to him and behind him.

His license had been revoked at the time of the crash, but he didn't have any alcohol or controlled substances in his system.

Dempsey was an avid cyclist who had been a priest for 41 years, serving in Minnesota parishes and two missions to Venezuela.

Curry's trial was supposed to begin earlier this year until he took a last-minute plea deal.

His sentencing is expected to happen at 9 a.m.