Watch CBS News
Crime

Man to be sentenced Wednesday for Rosemount crash that killed Father Dennis Dempsey

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis man to be sentenced for crash that killed Burnsville priest
Minneapolis man to be sentenced for crash that killed Burnsville priest 01:04

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man will learn his punishment Wednesday for a 2021 crash that killed a Burnsville priest

Trejean Derrell Curry, 28, pleaded guilty in the death of 73-year-old Father Dennis Dempsey on Oct. 25, 2021.

The crash happened in Rosemount off County Road 42 and Auburn Avenue. Police found Dempsey in a ditch beside the road. He died at the scene. A sedan with a smashed windshield was parked nearby. 

Curry told investigators Dempsey swerved out in front of him and he couldn't stop or move over because there were cars next to him and behind him.  

MORE NEWS: Law enforcement in Brooklyn Park sound the alarm over "senior assassins" game

Father-Dennis-Dempsey-1.jpg
Father Dennis Dempsey Church of the Risen Savior

His license had been revoked at the time of the crash, but he didn't have any alcohol or controlled substances in his system. 

Dempsey was an avid cyclist who had been a priest for 41 years, serving in Minnesota parishes and two missions to Venezuela.

Curry's trial was supposed to begin earlier this year until he took a last-minute plea deal.

His sentencing is expected to happen at 9 a.m.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 6:56 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.