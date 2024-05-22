Minneapolis man pleads guilty to fatal Columbia Heights crash
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — A 35-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to killing a woman and injuring a man while driving drunk in Columbia Heights last summer.
Cody Jazdzewski pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday, according to court documents filed in Anoka County.
Jazdzewski killed 58-year-old Carrie Lynn Rivero and seriously injured 63-year-old James Beller on the night of July 13, 2023, when he drove his vehicle on the sidewalk along 39th Avenue Northeast off Highway 65.
A police report says Jazdzewski had bloodshot and watery eyes, was slurring his speech and admitted to drinking before driving. His breath test on the scene was 0.131 — above the 0.08 legal limit.
Jazdzewski's sentencing is scheduled for August.