Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to fatal Columbia Heights crash

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Woman, 58, dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver
Woman, 58, dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver 02:03

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — A 35-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to killing a woman and injuring a man while driving drunk in Columbia Heights last summer.

Cody Jazdzewski pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday, according to court documents filed in Anoka County.

Jazdzewski killed 58-year-old Carrie Lynn Rivero and seriously injured 63-year-old James Beller on the night of July 13, 2023, when he drove his vehicle on the sidewalk along 39th Avenue Northeast off Highway 65.

A police report says Jazdzewski had bloodshot and watery eyes, was slurring his speech and admitted to drinking before driving. His breath test on the scene was 0.131 — above the 0.08 legal limit.

Jazdzewski's sentencing is scheduled for August.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a Digital Producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 4:21 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.