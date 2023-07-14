Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Columbia Heights crash

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in Columbia Heights Thursday night.

The State Patrol says a convertible going south on Highway 65 around 10:30 p.m., left the road at 39th Avenue Northeast and hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk.

A Minneapolis woman -- 58-year-old Carrie Lynn Rivero -- died, and a 63-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 35-year-old Minneapolis man driving the car was not seriously hurt.

He is booked in the Anoka County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

The State Patrol says the roads were wet at the time.