Minneapolis man charged with murder after stabbing on Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS — A 58-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing on Nicollet Mall that left another man dead.

According to court documents filed Monday, the stabbing happened in the area of Nicollet Mall and Fifth Street South on Dec. 23 just before midnight.

Responding officers saw a man in his 30s bleeding from a stab wound, lying next to a Metro Transit bus. The man was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries on Friday, police say.

Court documents say officers used cameras to locate and arrest the 58-year-old man, who was carrying a knife.

A bus driver traveling on Nicollet Mall told police he saw two people fighting, and then saw the victim collapse next to the bus, court documents say. Another witness saw the victim lying on the ground, and heard the victim say he'd been stabbed.

Surveillance video, according to charges, show the man and the victim at a nearby bus shelter. The 58-year-old allegedly pulled an object from his right hip, approached the victim and swung at his face. The victim then backed out of the shelter with the man allegedly following.

The video then shows the victim in an apparent defensive posture, and the man striking the victim with an object he was holding, charges say. The man allegedly continued to chase the victim, and then left the area on a bike.

The man claims he saw the victim aggressively approach a woman at the bus shelter, and stepped between the woman and the victim. He says the victim then struck him in the head and the victim "essentially impaled himself" when trying to hit him again, according to charges.

The man is currently in custody.