Jury finds Minneapolis man guilty of kidnapping woman, forcing her to withdraw from ATM

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man was found guilty on Thursday of kidnapping and identity theft after he robbed two women at gunpoint and stole from another.

According to court documents, Raphael Nunn, 52, approached a woman in Arden Hills who had just parked her car on Sept. 13, 2022. He was wearing a mask, gloves, and carrying a handgun.

Charges say he forced her to drive him to an ATM on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis and withdraw cash for him. He then told her to drive him to Matthews Park in the Seward neighborhood, where he ordered her to give him her keys so he could get away.

Later that day, he was seen on surveillance video entering a nearby corner grocery store. He then returned to the store four days later driving a vehicle registered to his name, which led police to his address.

While searching his residence, police found evidence of the kidnapping, as well as evidence that Nunn had stolen from a second victim and robbed a third at gunpoint. He then used the victim's stolen credit cards to get money from their bank accounts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nunn was found guilty on Thursday of one count of kidnapping, two counts of bank fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft. He'll be sentenced at a later date.