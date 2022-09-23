Charges: Man carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 56-year-old St. Paul man faces robbery and kidnapping charges after he allegedly carjacked a woman from Arden Hills and forced her to withdraw $1,500 from her debit and credit cards.

Charging documents say that the woman parked her car in a garage on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive in Arden Hills on Sept. 13. A man - identified as Raphael Nunn - approached her with a gun and forced her back into her car and made her drive to Minneapolis.

At a Wells Fargo on Franklin Avenue, he allegedly forced her to withdraw $1,000 from a debit card and $500 from a credit card and then told her to drive him to Matthews Park in the Seward neighborhood.

At the park, he made her leave her phone and key fob in the car, but said he was going to drive the car to the other side of the park, where he would leave it. The woman later found the car unoccupied and called the police, charges state.

Surveillance video from Cedar Food & Grill allegedly shows Nunn getting out of the woman's vehicle and buying a bottle of soda from the store. He then came back on Saturday in a separate vehicle, wearing the same shirt as the day of the kidnapping, charging documents say.

He was arrested on the 2600 block of 29th Avenue East. Prosecutors requested to set his bail at $750,000.

Nunn has felony convictions from 17 previous incidents dating as far back as 1983.