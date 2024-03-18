Minneapolis Main Post Office renamed in honor of late Rep. Martin Sabo

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota congressman's decades of service were honored Monday morning in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Main Post Office was renamed the "Rep. Martin Olav Sabo Post Office" to honor the late congressman, who passed away in 2016 at age 78.

Sabo, born in North Dakota in 1938, lived in Minneapolis most of his life. His political career spanned 46 years. He served in the Minnesota House for 18 years before being elected to Congress. He retired in 2006.

WCCO

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the champions of the name change, spoke at Monday's ceremony.

"His real legacy lies in the countless lives he touched, the communities he uplifted, and the example of integrity he set for us all in public service," Omar said.

His most notable achievements include major infrastructure projects like the Minneapolis VA Medical Center and Hiawatha Light Rail Line, now called the METRO Blue Line.

The Midtown Greenway Pedestrian Bridge in Minneapolis was also renamed in his honor.

