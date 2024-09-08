North Minneapolis duplex destroyed in fire, displacing 10

MINNEAPOLIS — Ten people are without a home after a duplex fire in north Minneapolis on Saturday evening.

Crews responded to reports of a fire in a one-and-a-half-story double bungalow on the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue North shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Lines were laid and crews conducted searches of both residences, confirming all inhabitants had made it safely outside.

During the search, firefighters reported finding a mattress on fire in the basement.

No injuries were reported in the fire and crews were quickly able to extinguish it.

Both residences were deemed uninhabitable due to water, fire and smoke damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the 10 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.